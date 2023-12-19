The White Sox pitcher is expected to be on the move this offseason.

Chicago White Sox pitcher Dylan Cease has been on the trade market this offseason and, according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, the Atlanta Braves and Baltimore Orioles are considered the favorites:

“The Chicago White Sox, who are shopping ace Dylan Cease, were disappointed seeing that the Dodgers sent promising young starter Ryan Pepiot to the Tampa Bay Rays in the Tyler Glasnow trade. They had strong interest in Pepiot in their earlier trade talks with the Dodgers.

“Atlanta and Baltimore are the current favorites to acquire Cease.”

Dylan Cease's fit with Braves

After cutting bait with Mike Soroka and Kyle Wright in respective trades, the Braves are opening up space in the rotation that is projected to feature Spencer Strider, Max Fried, Bryce Elder and Charlie Morton in 2024. Cease, who would be either second or third in Atlanta's rotation, did not enjoy a great 2023 season but has a lot of talent that could be unlocked in a better organization. Plus, the 27-year-old is a native of Milton, Georgia and the Braves already added one of his White Sox teammates, reliever Aaron Bummer.

Dylan Cease's fit with Orioles

Baltimore's lineup carried the ball club last season, along with the bullpen. Meanwhile, the starting rotation has questions that still demand answers.

The rotation currently features Kyle Bradish, Grayson Rodriguez, John Means, Dean Kremer, and Tyler Wells. The O's acquired Jack Flaherty from the St. Louis Cardinals ahead of the 2023 trade deadline, but Flaherty recently signed with the Detroit Tigers.

Cease owns a 3.54 ERA over the last three seasons. He has started 97 games and struck out 667 batters, tallying a 121 ERA+ as the White Sox went from up-and-coming playoff contender to one of the worst teams in the sport.

In addition to the Orioles and Braves, the Chicago Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals have also been mentioned in the Cease trade sweepstakes.