Can Jack Flaherty elevate the Detroit Tigers amid the team's quest to make a postseason run?

After spending a season with the Baltimore Orioles, veteran pitcher Jack Flaherty has agreed to a one-year, $14-million contract with the Detroit Tigers, per Jeff Passan. Flaherty helped lead the Orioles to the ALDS, but his former team was swept. Now, the right-handed starter will focus his efforts on trying to help the Tigers back to the MLB Playoffs.

The Tigers are making moves to avenge their 2023 showing

Detroit finished the 2023 regular season with a record of 78-84 and were second in the AL East standings. The Tigers failed to make the postseason, but the squad still had positives to take away from the year.

The Tigers' pitching attack was led by Eduardo Rodriguez. The 30-year-old left-hander boasted a W-L of 13-9, which ranked him 13th in the MLB. In addition, he threw 143 strikeouts during the season. Rodriguez left Detroit to sign a free-agency deal with the Arizona Diamondbacks, which is where Flaherty comes in.

Jack Flaherty brings playoff experience to a Tigers team in need of improvement. The 28-year-old helped the Orioles to an impressive 101-61 regular season record. His stat line is not the most flashy, but he gets the job done. Flaherty threw 148 strikeouts, had an ERA of 4.99, and a WHIP of 1.58.

Flaherty's move to the Tigers comes at the right time. Detroit needed a way to bolster their bullpen depth amid Rodriguez's departure. Furthermore, Flaherty's arrival could entice other free agents to come to Detroit.

Namely, the Tigers could be in the mix for Yoshinobu Yamamoto, whom fellow countryman Kenta Madea has hinted at being interested in playing with. All in all, Detroit fans await the next moves the Tigers will make amid MLB Free Agency.