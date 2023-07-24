In the midst of a disappointing season, the St. Louis Cardinals enter the MLB trade deadline as clear sellers. The Cardinals already have two players who are clearly available for trade.

Both Jordan Montgomery and Jack Flaherty are, ‘good as gone,' via Jesse Rogers of ESPN. The Los Angeles Dodgers and Houston Astros have shown interest in Montgomery previously. Furthermore, for either pitcher, the Cardinals are looking for controllable pitching and could attach an outfielder to the deal to acquire better prospects.

Montgomery will be one of the best left-handed pitchers available come the MLB trade deadline. Through 20 starts this season he holds a 3.37 ERA and a 105/31 K/BB ratio. Outside of the Cardinals selling off Nolan Arenado, Montgomery is arguably St. Louis' best trade chip.

While he hasn't necessarily been as impressive as Montgomery, Flaherty is having a decent season in his own right. He holds a 4.39 ERA and a 102/52 K/BB ratio.

But regardless of how either has pitched, St. Louis is still 44-56 on the season and 11 games back in the NL Central. Both pitchers are set to become free agents at the end of the season. With the Cardinals looking to the future, they'll offload their outgoing pitchers in hopes of building a more successful squad moving forward.

Where Jordan Montgomery and Jack Flaherty are playing after the MLB trade deadline is still up in the air. However, their time with the Cardinals appears to be coming to a close as St. Louis begins the process of putting this season behind them with a roster retool.