The St. Louis Cardinals and Toronto Blue Jays have agreed to a minor deal 11 days before the 2023 MLB trade deadline. The Cardinals have traded pitcher Genésis Cabrera to the Blue Jays in exchange for minor-league catcher Sammy Hernandez, The Athletic's Katie Woo reports. The move comes a few days after the Cardinals designated Genésis Cabrera for assignment.

The Blue Jays are seemingly hoping that a change of scenery will help Cabrera. It's been a few years since the reliever was an effective pitcher for the Cardinals. Cabrera has a 5.06 ERA and a 1.56 WHIP in the 2023 season. In 39 appearances last year, Cabrera went 4-2 with a 4.63 ERA and a 1.32 WHIP.

Cabrera is only 26 years old with a live arm. The newest Blue Jays' reliever ranks in the 81st percentile in average fastball velocity for pitchers in 2023, according to Statcast. His whiff rate is in the 84th percentile.

When Cabrera made a career-high 71 appearances for the Cardinals in the 2021 season, he posted a 3.73 ERA with 28 holds. This year, Cabrera was part of a St. Louis pitching staff that has blown over two dozen leads.

The decision to send Cabrera to the Blue Jays could be one of several Cardinals trades by Aug 1. St. Louis has acknowledged that it will be a seller at the 2023 MLB trade deadline. The Cardinals, however, aren't expected to go through a full rebuild. Star players like Nolan Arenado and Paul Goldschmidt aren't thought to be available.

The Cardinals have a 44-53 record on the heels of their 100th game of the season. St. Louis is 10 games out of first place and among the most disappointing teams in baseball.

The Blue Jays are 54-43 at the time of the trade. Toronto is 5.5 games behind the Baltimore Orioles and within striking distance of first place in the AL East.

The Blue Jays could be eyeing more trades in a push to contend for a championship.