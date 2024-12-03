Nobody is breaking news when they report that Juan Soto is about to sign a mind-boggling contract. The New York Yankees are one of the teams in the mix for Soto's free agent services and the YES Network's Jack Curry reiterated on Monday that the team badly wants to retain its right fielder.

“He’s the biggest fish in the ocean and the Yankees would love to have that reunion with Soto,” he said in an appearance on YES.

Curry added that wherever Soto goes, he believes he will make money on par with what Shohei Ohtani received with the Los Angeles Dodgers last offseason.

“This is going to be a mega-contract,” he said. “I talked to one industry source who said when Soto eventually signs, he will exceed the deal that Ohtani signed. Now I don’t mean 10 years, $700 million. I mean the real value, which is $46 million a year. When you start to think about what that means in terms of years, if it’s a 12, 13, or 14 year deal, you’re creeping up into the $600 million territory.”

The deal Ohtani signed with the Dodgers last year pays him only $2 million per season over 10 years with the rest of the money deferred to his post-playing days. That means that the average annual value of his contract is much closer to the $46 million that Curry mentioned, rather than the $70 million he would have received annually had the Dodgers only paid his contract over 10 years.

Where the Yankees stand with Juan Soto

Even after Soto helped the Yankees to their first World Series appearance since 2009, the Bronx Bombers aren't the clear favorites to retain him. The New York Mets, Boston Red Sox and Toronto Blue Jays all seem to have some sort of momentum or reason to believe they should be the favorites to sign him.

But Curry reports the Yankees feel good about where they stand with him.

“What we can report about what was happening with the Yankees and Soto, they have had several productive conversations. They have obviously exchanged offers about money,” Curry said. ” The Yankees have been very comfortable with the presentation and the process they’ve had with Soto. They feel they’ve made this a priority.”

Curry added that while nothing is guaranteed, the Yankees are at peace with Soto's final decision, knowing they've given him the best offer they can.

“They have put their best foot forward and they say that they are comfortable with whatever decision he ends up making because they feel they have sent the message to him they want him in New York,” he finished.