Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

With the St. Louis Cardinals off to a horrific start to their season, the team is reportedly open to swinging a trade. But just because the Cardinals might be down now doesn’t mean St. Louis will give their players away.

Still, outfield is a position of strength for the Cardinals. Because of that, St. Louis is open to trading Tyler O’Neil, Dylan Carlson, Alec Burleson and/or Juan Yepez, via Jim Bowden of The Athletic. However, no team has offered the starting pitching that the Cardinals desire.

Alongside the four players listen, St. Louis also has Lars Nootbar, Jordan Walker and Brendan Donovan. Simply put, the Cardinals don’t have room for all of them. They do however have room for some added pitching, as the Cardinals staff has seen a massive drop off this season.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

St. Louis currently ranks 21st in the MLB with a 4.59 ERA. Their .273 opponent’s batting average ranks 29th while their 120 walks allowed ranks 13th-highest. Especially with Adam Wainwright retiring after the season, the Cardinals need both short-term and long-term help in the pitching department.

All four outfielders have experience playing in the MLB. All four are still young and developing. A team could buy in to that development and look to take from St. Louis’ strength. The Cardinals are open, as long as they’re getting some form of pitching potential in return

The Redbirds hold the worst record in the National League at 11-24. Something must change to help St. Louis turn around their season. Perhaps that change comes in the form of an outfielder trade.