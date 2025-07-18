Ketel Marte was voted in as a starter in the All-Star Game for the third time in his career this season. Unfortunately, while he was in Atlanta representing the Arizona Diamondbacks in the 2025 Midsummer Classic, Marte’s home in Scottsdale was burglarized.

The veteran second baseman will take some personal days in the wake of the robbery, per Arizona Sports radio host John Gambadoro on X. The Diamondbacks have placed Marte on the restricted list.

The team signed infielder Sergio Alcántara when the Marte move opened a spot on the 40-man roster. It’s Alcántara’s sixth stint with the Diamondbacks, although he’s only reached the majors once with Arizona, appearing in 71 games in 2022.

Marte is putting together another strong season in 2025 despite missing time on the IL with a left hamstring injury. The 11th-year pro is slashing .290/.394/.567 with 19 home runs, 40 RBI, a 165 OPS+ and 3.1 bWAR in 68 games.

Marte also showed out on the national stage. He got the NL on the board in the All-Star Game with a two-run double off Tarik Skubal in the first inning.

But despite another stellar season, Marte dealt with cruel taunts about his late mother during a game against the Chicago White Sox in June. Marte was visibly shaken by the incident and the fan was ultimately banned from baseball for life.

Now, some other awful human being has burglarized Marte’s home while he was playing in the All-Star Game.

It’s unclear how long he’ll be out after being moved to the restricted list. But the Diamondbacks can ill afford to lose Marte. The team is falling out of the division race, trailing the first-place Dodgers by 11 games. But Arizona is 5.5 games back in the Wild Card chase.

The Diamondbacks will likely determine their trade deadline strategy based on how the team plays coming out of the All-Star break. Unfortunately, Marte won’t be immediately available for Arizona.