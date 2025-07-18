The Texas Rangers are set to take on the Detroit Tigers in their first game back from the All-Star break. It's a big opportunity for Texas, as the club has a chance to get back to .500 on the season. However, the team will be without one of its outfielders due to injury.

Reports indicate that Sam Haggerty is being placed on the injured list, according to Rangers' TV broadcaster Jared Sandler. Haggerty suffered an ankle injury that will likely keep him out for over 10 days. Infielder/outfielder will take Haggerty's spot on the roster, making his major league debut.

“Sam Haggerty placed on the IL with an ankle injury that will likely take more than just the minimum 10 days for recovery, per Boch. INF/OF Cody Freeman, a RHH, will take his spot on the roster. When he plays, he will be making his MLB debut.”

Haggerty, who is 31 years old, has been a solid depth player for the Rangers so far this season. He's performed well at the plate and has been rather consistent on defense whenever his number is called. Through 128 at-bats this year, Haggerty owns a .250 batting average and .329 OBP while recording 32 hits, two home runs, and 11 RBIs.

Freeman is set to replace Haggerty, at least for the time being, and potentially play a similar role. The 24-year-old utility man has been in the Rangers' minor league system since 2019. After six and a half seasons, he's finally making his major league debut. Although he has finally been called up, he will not get the start on Friday against the Tigers.

The Rangers and Tigers game begins at 8:05 p.m. EST. It will be the first of a three-game series in Texas. Winning the series keeps Texas firmly in the race for the AL West, while losing the series would be a less-than-ideal start after the All-Star break.