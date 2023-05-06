Steve is a freelance writer covering the world of sports for ClutchPoints.

After a lengthy wait, Adam Wainwright was finally given the green light to feature for the St. Louis Cardinals this season.

Wainwright was activated off the 15-day injured list ahead of the Cardinals’ home matchup against the Detroit Tigers on Saturday. The three-time All-Star was sidelined for over a month due to a groin injury.

It did not take long for Wainwright to make history in his first start of the 2023 campaign.

Wainwright struck out Tigers catcher Eric Haase in the third inning on an 88 mph four-seam fastball, which was his 1,179th career strikeout at Busch Stadium III. With this punchout, Wainwright passed Justin Verlander (Comerica Park) for the No. 15 spot on the most strikeouts at a single stadium leaderboard.

With his 1,179th strikeout at Busch Stadium III, Adam Wainwright passes Justin Verlander (Comerica) for 15th all-time in MLB history for a single stadium. pic.twitter.com/lZhso0fmHM — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) May 6, 2023

Overall, Wainwright allowed eight hits and four earned runs in 5.0 innings pitched against the Tigers on Saturday.

In the big picture, the Cardinals are currently in need of any spark at this early stage in the season. St. Louis sits in last place in the National League standings with a 10-23 record.

St. Louis sure hopes that Wainwright, who plans to call it a career after the 2023 season, will be able to help get the team back on the right track.