The Chicago Cubs added an arm to their rotation last week, signing Matthew Boyd to a deal. But, it doesn't appear the ball club is done there.

The Cubs could still add another starter this winter, possibly via trade.

Per The Athletic:

“The Chicago Cubs aren’t necessarily done with their starting rotation after signing Matthew Boyd, league sources said ahead of next week’s Major League Baseball Winter Meetings in Dallas. As Jed Hoyer’s front office continues to look for impact talent, trading for another starter is a possibility, though they also remain open to improving the roster in ways that go beyond just fortifying their pitching.”

As mentioned, the Cubs are looking to improve their roster as a whole. However, pitching remains a priority. It was revealed last week they're also eyeing relievers to bolster their bullpen.

While Chicago did miss out on the 2024 playoffs, pitching wasn't their issue. The staff had the 10th-best ERA in the big leagues at 3.78. The 1-2 punch of Shota Imanaga and Jameson Taillon at the top of the rotation was solid, with both guys proving to be staples of this staff for hopefully years to come.

Imanaga led the way with a 2.91 ERA, while Taillon had a 3.27 ERA. Keep in mind, the Cubs just lost Kyle Hendricks in free agency to the Los Angeles Angels, so adding another arm in Boyd was crucial.

Two names that could be on the Cubs' radar in trade talks are Garrett Crochet and Luis Castillo. Crochet is almost certain to be moved with the Chicago White Sox going into full rebuild mode, but Chicago will have stiff competition to swing a deal for the hard-throwing lefty, who has garnered a ton of interest. Walker Buehler is also a free agency option.

Expect the rumors to heat up during the upcoming Winter Meetings. Who knows, the Cubs could possibly pull off a blockbuster trade, whether that means bringing in a new player or trading Cody Bellinger or Seiya Suzuki, who they're reportedly “determined” to move.