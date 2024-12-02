MLB free agency is underway, and the Chicago Cubs made their first big move of the offseason early on Monday when they signed veteran starting pitcher Matthew Boyd to a two-year, $29 million contract. The Cubs made it clear they wanted to upgrade their pitching staff ahead of the 2025 campaign, and it sounds like their signing of Boyd may just be the tip of the iceberg.

While Boyd will add some depth to the Cubs starting rotation, Chicago's biggest area of need with their pitching staff is their bullpen. This is something their front office is well aware of, and they intend on finding guys to come in and help address this area of need. In the wake of the team signing Boyd, rumors began popping up that indicated the Cubs were being aggressive in their quest to bolster their bullpen.

“Hearing that Cubs are one of the most active teams in the industry on bullpen arms. Good names available, via trade and free agency,” Jon Morosi of MLB Network reported in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Cubs shifting attention to bullpen after signing Matthew Boyd

The Cubs have some solid relievers at their disposal, but there are definitely upgrades that can be made. Only Tyson Miller and Porter Hodge pitched 40+ innings last season while also posting ERAs below three, and the back of their bullpen certainly needs help, especially now that Hector Neris and Drew Smyly are on the open market.

The good news is that there are a lot of names who are up for grabs, whether it be in free agency or on the trade market. So while the addition of Boyd may not be the flashiest move, it could end up being the first domino in a chain of pitching additions that the Cubs end up making ahead of the upcoming 2025 campaign.