The Chicago Cubs are making moves this offseason, to strengthen their roster. Chicago is now interested in signing Miami Marlins pitcher Jesus Luzardo, per USA Today. The Cubs are also shopping for a third baseman as free agency continues to heat up.

The Cubs are also looking to offload Cody Bellinger this offseason. Chicago recently signed a two-year contract with catcher Carson Kelly, to bring in a veteran with defensive prowess. Kelly signed a $11.5 million deal with the team.

Luzardo is a starting pitcher that would also give some support to the rotation. The free-agent finished the 2024 season with a 3-6 record, but won 10 games in 2023. Luzardo has a life-time 4.29 ERA. He's pitched for the Marlins and Athletics in his MLB tenure.

The Cubs finished the 2024 season with a 83-79 record.

Cubs have a chance to move the needle in the NL Central in 2025

The Cubs finished behind the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Central division in 2024. Chicago though was within striking distance of first, as were several other clubs.

The club hasn't made a playoff appearance since the 2020 campaign. That's just not good enough for Cubs fans, who want to see their team in the NL pennant race year in and year out. The Cubbies famously went more than 100 years without a World Series championship, until the 2016 campaign.

Luzardo appeared in just 12 games in the 2024 season due to a back injury. He didn't perform as well on the mound as he usually does; his ERA in 2024 was 5.00.

There are several teams looking at the left-hander, so the Cubs may have some competition for the pitcher's services. The Baltimore Orioles are one team supposedly interested. Luzardo should be looking to bounce back from this injury, the latest in his career. He's dealt with arm and hand problems during his years pitching in MLB.

Chicago's last division title came in the 2020 season.