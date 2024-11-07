The Chicago Cubs had another disappointing season in 2024. They finished second in the National League Central and missed the postseason for the fourth-straight year.

This offseason, it appears as if the Cubs have their priorities set on how they want to improve their team in free agency and in trades, according to MLB insider Jon Heyman of the New York Post.

“Pitching is the Cubs’ main focus,” Heyman wrote on Wednesday.

That makes sense from the Cubs' perspective, especially after free agent and longtime Cubs starter Kyle Hendricks signed with the Angels on Wednesday.

However, Heyman did not clarify whether the Cubs' focus was on starting pitcher or relief pitching, so they could be targeting both.

Right now, the Cubs have a capable group of starting pitchers led by Shota Imanaga, who impressed in his first season in the Major Leagues in 2024 with a 15-3 record and a 2.91 ERA. After Imanaga, Jameson Taillon, Justin Steele and Javier Assad are all capable and should have a place in the Cubs rotation in 2025.

The bullpen is a different story, with the Cubs struggling to find consistent back-end production all season. While 23-year-old Porter Hodge showed that he could have a long-term future in Chicago, not much else is certain.

Which pitchers could the Chicago Cubs be targeting this offseason?

If the Cubs are able to add a top-end starter, they would instantly have one of the best rotations in all of baseball. While free agents Corbin Burnes, Blake Snell and Max Fried would be ideal targets for the Cubs, they could also settle for someone from the next tier, like Yusei Kikuchi, Nathan Eovaldi, Jack Flaherty or Sean Manaea.

The Cubs could also look to the trade market and go after Chicago White Sox pitcher Garrett Crochet or any of the Seattle Mariners young arms, Logan Gilbert, George Kirby, Bryce Miller or Bryan Woo.

The top available free agent reliever is Tanner Scott, who would comfortably slot into the closer role for the Cubs. Other free agent relievers who could make sense include Jeff Hoffman, Kenley Jansen, Carlos Estevez and Clay Holmes.

If Chicago is willing to trade a significant amount of prospects to improve their bullpen, one option that can not be ignored would be striking a deal for Milwaukee Brewers star closer Devin Williams, who is expected to be available after the Brewers recently declined his 2025 club option.