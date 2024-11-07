“‘Look at the history of closers getting traded this time of year; are they better off waiting until the Trade Deadline?' the executive said. ‘But all it takes is one motivated team; if the missing piece for your team is the closer that's going to put you over the top, you’re going to win the deal.'”

With a weaker free agency class of relievers, Williams would instantly become the top available bullpen arm if the Brewers do in fact make him available. But, like the rival executive that Feinsand spoke with said, top-end relievers are always in higher demand at the trade deadline.

Which teams could be interested in Milwaukee Brewers closer Devin Williams?

Williams is considered by many to the the second-best reliever in baseball after Cleveland Guardians closer Emmanuel Clase. Almost every team would absolutely love the chance to trade for him.

That being said, the New York Yankees have already shown that they are focused on improving their bullpen after a disastrous performance in the World Series. While they picked up Luke Weaver's club option, three of their other primary relievers, Clay Holmes, Tim Hill and Tommy Kahnle are all free agents. If they are able to swing a trade for Williams, either this offseason or at the 2025 trade deadline like Feinsand suggests, that would be the best possible addition they could make.

Other teams that could be looking for more bullpen help could include the Los Angeles Dodgers, Boston Red Sox, Philadelphia Phillies, Texas Rangers and Arizona Diamondbacks, among other teams.

If the Brewers do end up waiting until the trade deadline, almost any team that finds itself in postseason contention will be looking for more bullpen help as well, and would also be in the market for a player like Williams.