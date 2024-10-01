The president of the Chicago Cubs is not pleased with how it all went down during the 2024 season. Cubs President Jed Hoyer is speaking out about his frustrations with the team.

“We have to be better,” Hoyer said, per the Marquee Sports Network.

Hoyer is hopeful for the future and optimistic in where the team is going, per the outlet. The team president says getting to the postseason again is a top priority for his management team.

Chicago finished the year with a winning record, despite the disappointment from Hoyer and Cubs fans. The team finished the year with a 83-79 mark, although Cubs fans want the team to win much more regularly. Chicago is one of the oldest and most prolific franchises in Major League Baseball.

The Cubs are already making moves for next season

Chicago has already started cutting staff in preparation for the 2025 campaign. First-base coach Mike Napoli is leaving along with two strength coaches, an assistant hitting coach and the bullpen coach, per ESPN.

Others may be moving on as well. Chicago has now missed the postseason five of the last six seasons and fans are restless for success. The Cubs won a World Series in 2016, after going more than a century without one. The last thing fans want is to have to wait another 100 years for success.

There are going to be some big name free agents available this offseason, for the Cubs to try and grab. Juan Soto is arguably the biggest name out there, but there are others too like Corbin Burnes. There are also plenty of veteran arms like Blake Snell becoming available.

“I think characterizing what we are going to do this winter, I think it is too early for that,” Hoyer said, per Sports Illustrated. “I think in general, the goal is to build something sustainable.”

The Cubs last won the NL Central in 2020. The goal is to be at a place where the team can expect to go to the playoffs every season, Hoyer said. Cubs fans certainly agree. While the team won six of their last 10 games, Chicago went through scoring droughts during the season that led to losses.

“We dug ourselves a hole that was much too big,” Hoyer said, per NBC Sports. “We did that collectively. It wasn’t just one factor.”

Chicago finished 10 games behind the Milwaukee Brewers, who won the NL Central. The Brewers play the Mets Tuesday in Game 1 of a NL Wild Card Series.