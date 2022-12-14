By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

It was well known that each of the premier shortstops in free agency, Trea Turner, Carlos Correa, Xander Bogaerts, and Dansby Swanson, were in line for big contracts this offseason. However, Carlos Correa’s recent 13-year, $350M dollar deal with the San Francisco Giants bodes extremely well for Dansby Swanson based on a specific statistic, per Starting 9.

fWAR since 2020: Trea Turner 15.9

Xander Bogaerts 12.0

Dansby Swanson 12.0

Carlos Correa 11.7 Contracts:

Trea Turner 11/300

Xander Bogaerts 11/280

Dansby Swanson ??/???

Carlos Correa 13/350 pic.twitter.com/X0CYWREc9a — Starting 9 (@Starting9) December 14, 2022

FWAR is FanGraph’s calculation of Wins Above Replacement, or WAR, which provides an in-depth calculation of how valuable a player truly is. Trea Turner is head and shoulders above the pack with his mark of 15.9. However, Dansby Swanson is tied with Xander Bogaerts and ahead of Correa.

But does this automatically mean that Swanson is destined for a better contract than Correa?

Both players are 28-years old. But Correa’s long-term baseball resume is more impressive. With that being said, Swanson is known as a quality clubhouse presence. Entering free agency, Correa was widely regarded as the better all-around player. But this FWAR stat proves Dansby Swanson’s impressive value.

Dansby Swanson has received plenty of interest in MLB free agency. However, the Atlanta Braves’ chances of signing him are dwindling. They will need to act fast in order to avoid seeing him land elsewhere this offseason. The Dodgers, Twins, Cubs, and Red Sox are teams worth keeping tabs on in the Swanson sweepstakes.

Based on Correa and Bogaerts’ contracts, it would not be surprising to see Swanson receive a massive deal this offseason. We will continue to monitor and provide updates on MLB free agency as they are made available.