By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

Are the Atlanta Braves going to lose another star player in free agency? A year after losing Freddie Freeman to the Los Angeles Dodgers, Alex Anthopoulos’ latest comments don’t bode well for Dansby Swanson’s chances of remaining in Atlanta.

“I would say this,” Anthopoulos told MLB Network’s Chris Russo. “Right now on the roster, we’ve got Orlando Arcia and Vaughn Grissom that we think can handle the position (shortstop). If we don’t do anything from the outside, whether that’s sign someone or trade for someone, those guys will compete. No one will get handed that job.”

The Braves are preparing for a potential Dansby Swanson departure. And Anthopoulos seems comfortable with the idea of Vaughn or Grissom taking over shortstop duties for the Braves.

Atlanta could still re-sign Dansby Swanson. But there’s no denying the fact that they have been quiet on the Swanson front so far in free agency. Meanwhile, teams such as the Dodgers, Giants, Red Sox, and Cubs have been linked to the All-Star shortstop. His market has heated up over the past week with both Trea Turner and Xander Bogaerts off the board.

Swanson could opt to wait until Carlos Correa signs somewhere. He would then be able to fully gauge his market and automatically become the top free agent shortstop.

Regardless of when Dansby Swanson inks his next contract, Braves’ fans will be discouraged by Anthopoulos’ comments. Swanson had previously emerged as a fan-favorite in Atlanta.

We will continue to provide updates on Dansby Swanson’s free agency.