Published November 22, 2022

By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

Dansby Swanson has been linked to no shortage of teams so far in MLB free agency. But one dark horse recently emerged as a possible landing destination for Swanson, per David O’Brien.

“St. Louis hasn’t been mentioned as prominently as some other teams as potential landing spots for Dansby Swanson if the shortstop doesn’t re-sign w/ the #Braves. But the Cardinals make a lot of sense for him, in terms of their needs, his personality, team culture, the whole thing,” O’Brien wrote on Twitter.

The Cardinals have been mentioned as a suitor for one of the free agent shortstops this offseason. But St. Louis has not been mentioned as often as teams like the Braves and Dodgers. MLB Network also discussed the possibility of Swanson playing alongside reigning NL MVP Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado with the Cardinals.

"Imagine Arenado, Goldschmidt, Edman and Dansby in the infield defensively." 😲#MLBNow discusses the fit between the St. Louis Cardinals and Free Agent SS Dansby Swanson.@jaysonst | @DOBrienATL | #STLCardspic.twitter.com/2qtNFkam1B — MLB Now (@MLBNow) November 22, 2022

As discussed in the MLB Network clip, the fit would be expensive. But the Cardinals have World Series aspirations and Dansby Swanson could help them reach the next level.

Other teams that have been mentioned as fits include the Phillies and Cubs. But the favorites are still Atlanta and Los Angeles. Swanson could be open to the idea of teaming back up with Freddie Freeman with the Dodgers. However, he’s from Georgia and would likely welcome a return to the Braves.

In the end, he will continue to receive plenty of attention in free agency. But the Cardinals will be a team to keep an eye on as they monitor his market.