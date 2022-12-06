By Sam DiGiovanni · 2 min read

The Los Angeles Dodgers are looking to revamp their lineup after losing Trea Turner in free agency. It’s tough for them to find players that will take them up to another level but they still have to retain a solid talent base. One option they are looking into is yet another multi-time All-Star: Andrew McCutchen.

The former MVP has seen his best days pass but he could still be a solid and somewhat cheap option for Los Angeles. According to Buster Olney of ESPN, both the Dodgers and Tampa Bay Rays have interest in the 36-year-old.

Last season with the Milwaukee Brewers, McCutchen put up a slash line of .237/.316/.384 with 122 hits and 17 home runs in 134 games. He mostly occupied the designated hitter spot but also spent time in both corner outfield spots. As the ringless veteran looks for a new home, competing for a championship is undoubtedly a big factor in where he will sign.

The Dodgers are still loaded with talent despite Turner signing with the Philadelphia Phillies. Adding Andrew McCutchen to a stellar lineup featuring Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman should help them maintain their supremacy in the National League, though they would also have to find a suitable replacement for Turner.

The Rays could be an appealing destination, too, as they remain one of the better teams in the American League. McCutchen having playoff-caliber suitors this late in his career is a true testament to his talent.