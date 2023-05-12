Joey Mistretta is a sports writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California. Mistretta graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism from Biola University.

The MLB landscape in Southern California could look extremely different in 2024. With the Los Angeles Dodgers expected to pursue Shohei Ohtani in free agency, Julio Urias’ future is in question. Urias will receive an impressive payday in free agency as well, but Ohtani could break records with his next contract. If the Dodgers end up signing Ohtani, MLB insider Ken Rosenthal believes the Los Angeles Angels or San Diego Padres would make sense for Urias, per Foul Territory on Twitter.

“So you’ve got the Dodgers, we all expect that they are going to make a strong run at Ohtani. Most people in the industry believe that they are the favorite,” Rosenthal said. “But if the Dodgers get Ohtani, then the Angels aren’t getting Ohtani. The Padres aren’t getting Ohtani and Urias would be a great fit for both of those teams as well.”

The Dodgers would likely prefer to sign both Julio Urias and Shohei Ohtani. That would prove to be quite the challenge though, given that both pitchers will command large sums of money.

Rosenthal later explained why Urias would make sense for teams like the Angels or Padres if Shohei Ohtani were to wind up with the Dodgers.

“He’s (Urias) from Mexico, Southern California, of course, the closest area to Mexico in our sport outside of Phoenix. He just makes perfect sense for those clubs and the Padres probably need a long-term younger starter as they go forward. So do the Mets, so do a lot of teams!”

MLB Free Agency will unquestionably be fascinating to follow after the conclusion of the 2023 campaign.