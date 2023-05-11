No player’s free agency in the history of Major League Baseball has been more anticipated than that of Shohei Ohtani. Barring a miracle for the Los Angeles Angels, the two-way megastar will hit the open market after this season and will likely demand a minimum of $500 million.

It is widely accepted across the league that the Los Angeles Dodgers are the favorites to sign Ohtani, and with each positive rumor comes another happy Dodgers fan. The latest comes from Dodgers beat reporter Juan Toribio, who talked about LA’s approach for Ohtani on Foul Territory.

“Whatever it is they have to do in order to try and get Shohei Ohtani, they’re going to do it this offseason,” Toribio said. “I think it will be tailored to whatever Ohtani and his family want. It’d be foolish for anyone to say that the Dodgers aren’t going to be heavily involved.”

Ohtani, who finished second for the AL MVP Award and fourth for the AL Cy Young Award in 2022, could be looked at as the favorite to win both awards this season amid his stellar start with the Angels. At the plate, Ohtani has a .888 OPS with 16 extra-base hits and 24 RBIs. On the mound, he sports a 4-1 record with a 2.74 ERA and 66 strikeouts.

Shohei Ohtani doesn’t have to do anything other than stay healthy this season and he will sign the biggest contract in MLB history. It seems like everyone already knows he’ll be a Dodger, but the baseball world will have to wait until November at the earliest to find out for sure.