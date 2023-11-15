The Los Angeles Dodgers are reportedly interested in star Japanese pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto once his posting window opens

The Los Angeles Dodgers are among the most interested teams in RHP Yoshinobu Yamamoto, one of the top pitchers available this offseason, according to Jon Morosi of MLB Network.

Yamamoto is 25 years old, one of the best pitchers to come out of Japan, and teams' evaluators and computer models love him. With that type of player, a contract usually starts at $200 million and works up from there.

The Yankees, New York Mets, Chicago Cubs, Boston Red Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers are the main teams that are expected to be involved, with the San Francisco Giants and the Toronto Blue Jays also in play.

Yamamoto's posting window has yet to open, so the Dodgers can't officially negotiate with the star pitcher. Once it does, Los Angeles may need to make a huge offer to land Yamamoto because the favorites to land him appear to be the New York Mets.

It would make sense for a variety of reasons for the Mets to be the favorites to land Yamamoto. For one, they need pitching. The Mets ranked 19th in MLB in ERA (4.31), 21st in WHIP (1.34), and 18th in opponent's batting average (.248).

After they fell out of the playoff race, the Mets sold at the trade deadline and dealt stars Justin Verlander and Max Scherzer. As a result, New York had only one starting pitcher who ended the season on their roster and pitched at least 50 innings and posted an ERA below 3.50.

The Dodgers could use pitching as well. They desperately want to be the team that lands superstar Shohei Ohtani, but with Ohtani unable to pitch next season, Yamamoto could be an excellent backup option. Should Ohtani sign somewhere else, the Dodgers will certainly make Yamamoto an offer to be their difference-making starter next season.