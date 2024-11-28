Between Blake Snell signing a massive deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers and all rumors surrounding Juan Soto's future, MLB's hot stove is finally heating up. While not as big of a name as Snell or Soto, one intriguing free agent has seen rampant interest around the league.

Ty France has garnered interest from 10+ teams, including at least one guaranteed offer, via Mark Feinsand of MLB.com. France has primarily been a first baseman during his MLB career, but he is even willing to make the switch to catcher to find the best team fit he can.

France has never registered a game behind the plate in his professional and college career. However, he was the San Diego Padres third-string catcher at the start of his MLB tenure. Even if a team doesn't give him any reps at backstop, his willingness to make the change further illustrates France's true versatility.

Over his six-year MLB career, 530 of his games have come at first base. However, he has also spent ample time at both second and third base. Whatever team signs him will be able to mix and match exactly where he plays on the field.

The 2024 season saw Ty France split time between the Seattle Mariners and Cincinnati Reds. Over 140 games total, he hit .234 with 13 home runs and 51 RBI. While not the prettiest numbers, France was an All-Star in 2022 after hitting .274 with 20 home runs and 83 RBI. Throughout his entire major league career, he has hit .263 with 74 home runs and 312 RBI.

The MLB world will be focusing on when the biggest free agent dominoes fall. But teams around the league haven't forgotten about France. His willingness to play catcher could draw up some extra interest. Overall, his versatility and work at the plate has already caught the eye of over a dozen organizations.