Grade: A++

Contract: 5 years, $182 million

The Los Angeles Dodgers have cemented their offseason dominance by signing two-time Cy Young Award winner Blake Snell to a five-year, $182 million contract. This blockbuster deal, pending a physical, features no opt-out clauses, some deferred money, and a $52 million signing bonus, as reported by multiple sources.

It’s the type of move that maintains the Dodgers’ status as perennial World Series favorites and strategically addresses a critical area of need. Given the structure, value, and impact of this signing, it’s hard to classify this deal as anything but an A++ move for the reigning World Series champions.

Another investment in excellence

Snell’s deal, while substantial, is well-justified. At an average annual value of $36.4 million, it ranks as the third-largest contract for a left-handed pitcher in MLB history, trailing only David Price and Clayton Kershaw. Despite the price tag, the Dodgers have effectively minimized long-term risk by keeping the term to five years, ensuring they are paying for Snell’s prime rather than an extended decline phase.

The inclusion of deferred money and the absence of opt-outs reflect both organizational savvy and Snell’s commitment to stability with a championship-caliber team. A limited no-trade clause further solidifies the mutual confidence between Snell and the Dodgers.

Snell arrives in Los Angeles with the reputation of being one of baseball’s most dominant pitchers when it matters most. His final 14 starts of 2024 with the San Francisco Giants were nothing short of elite: a 1.23 ERA, .123 opponent batting average, and 114 strikeouts in 80 1/3 innings. Similar late-season brilliance in 2023 and 2022 underscores his ability to elevate his performance during crunch time.

This consistency is precisely what the Dodgers needed after leaning heavily on their bullpen during their October run in 2024. Injuries to starters derailed their rotations in consecutive postseasons, but with Snell now anchoring a staff that also includes Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, and Tyler Glasnow, Los Angeles has crafted a rotation built to dominate both the regular season and playoffs.

Elite stuff and ceiling for growth

Snell’s pitch arsenal speaks for itself. His 96-mph four-seamer is complemented by a devastating curveball that held batters to a .111 average in 2024 and featured a jaw-dropping 50% whiff rate. His slider and changeup are equally lethal, and his career 11.2 strikeouts per nine innings lead all active starters.

Importantly, Snell showed improvement in his control in 2024, cutting his walk rate to 10.5% (3.8 walks per nine) from a career-worst 13.3% in 2023. This adjustment demonstrates his ability to refine his craft, a critical quality as he transitions into the next phase of his career.

With no history of major surgeries or debilitating injuries, Snell’s minor ailments are manageable, giving him a real shot at sustained excellence. If he continues his upward trajectory, it’s conceivable he could have his best seasons ahead of him, much like Hall of Fame lefties Steve Carlton and Randy Johnson, who dominated well into their 30s.

The cost of greatness

Critics might point to the risks inherent in signing pitchers in their 30s, but the Dodgers' track record of maximizing player potential alleviates much of that concern. Snell’s price tag is hefty, but it aligns with his value as a top-tier arm in today’s market. The Dodgers also have the financial flexibility to absorb such contracts while continuing to build around their core.

This deal also reaffirms the Dodgers’ commitment to excellence. By bringing in Snell alongside Ohtani, the team has once again shown its ability to blend resources and ambition to stay ahead of the competition. As ESPN's Jeff Passan noted, this signing is part of a trend for the Dodgers, who have handed out five $100 million contracts since the start of the 2023-24 offseason—equaling the total across the rest of MLB.

Snell’s arrival represents a seismic shift in the National League West. Joining a Dodgers rotation already packed with talent, his addition makes Los Angeles even more formidable against division rivals like the Giants and Padres, the latter of which had its own Cy Young-winning run with Snell in 2023, and a sting with the Giants in 2024. His dominance at Dodger Stadium (2.03 career ERA in seven starts) adds another layer of optimism for fans envisioning a repeat title run.

Beyond the NL West, the Dodgers’ focus on adding star power enhances their standing as favorites for the 2025 World Series (+400 per ESPN BET). While the Yankees and Braves are formidable challengers, the Dodgers’ moves this offseason—headlined by Snell and Ohtani—make them the team to beat.

For a team that seems to print postseason tickets every spring, this signing is less about taking a risk and more about reloading for sustained dominance. The Dodgers have mitigated risk with a reasonable contract structure, capitalized on Snell’s elite talent, and strategically addressed their rotation needs. It’s a textbook example of how to operate as an elite franchise in MLB.

With Snell now in the fold, the Dodgers have set themselves up for another deep October run—and possibly more hardware. The grade for this signing? A++.