Blake Snell to the Giants soon?

On the heels of signing South Korean star outfielder Jung-Hoo Lee, the San Francisco Giants seem to be closing in on acquiring the services of free agent pitcher Blake Snell, with Bob Nightengale of USA TODAY saying that the National League West division team seems to have the best chances of landing the two-time Cy Young winner.

“The San Francisco Giants appear to be the leading candidate for free-agent starter Blake Snell, who won’t sign until Yamamoto’s deal becomes finalized.”

If San Francisco wins the Blake Snell sweepstakes, it would be a huge free agency win for the club. It would also be a great consolation of sorts for the Giants after they bitterly lost out on their bid to land Shohei Ohtani, who chose to take his talents to San Francisco's fiercest rival, the Los Angeles Dodgers, instead.

Giants on the doorstep of Blake Snell in MLB free agency?

The Giants are also said to be among the teams looking to lure another big-time free-agent pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto to the fold. San Francisco likely has Yamamoto higher than Snell on the priority list, but if they fail to win the heart of the Japanese and end up with Snell, then it's still a mission accomplished for the Giants, who entered the offseason looking to shore up their rotation.

The 31-year-old Snell is coming off a sensational 2023 campaign with the San Diego Padres. He went 14-9 across 32 starts for the Padres this year and also compiled a 2.25 ERA and a 122 ERA+ through 180.0 total innings.