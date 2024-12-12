Dylan Cease could be a trade candidate for the San Diego Padres. Why would the competitive Padres consider moving a star hurler like Cease? Well, Cease is going to be a free agent soon and the Padres may look to capitalize on his current value. According to MLB insider Ken Rosenthal, the Cleveland Guardians and Tampa Bay Rays are potential landing spots for the 28-year-old.

“I would think the Cleveland Guardians would be interested in a trade for Dylan Cease,” Rosenthal said on Foul Territory. “I would think the Tampa Bay Rays would be interested for one year of Dylan Cease.”

A trade is not guaranteed to happen. He is only under contract for one more season, though. If the Padres decide to keep Cease for the 2025 campaign, they may risk losing him in MLB free agency.

The Padres could wait until the 2025 MLB trade deadline in the middle of the regular season. If they deal Cease away now, though, they will receive a better return package. Teams will be willing to surrender more for one full season of Cease as opposed to a few months.

As a result, Dylan Cease trade rumors are beginning to pick up steam.

Why are Guardians, Rays possible Dylan Cease trade destinations?

The Guardians and Rays are two ball clubs that have found ways to be successful in recent years despite playing in small markets. Neither ball club spends too much money in MLB free agency. Both teams want to compete in 2025, and they could both benefit from adding a star pitcher such as Cease.

The Guardians could especially use the extra pitching help. They dealt with starting pitching concerns in 2024, as ace Shane Bieber underwent Tommy John surgery. Bieber re-signed with the Guardians this offseason, but will not return until later in the year as he recovers from the aforementioned surgery.

Again, the Padres may end up holding onto Cease. If he is made available for a trade, however, the Guardians and Rays will be worth keeping an eye on as possible suitors.