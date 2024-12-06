The Cleveland Guardians and former Cy Young winning starting pitcher Shane Bieber are reportedly in agreement on a one-year, $14 million contract, per Jeff Passan of ESPN. The deal also includes a $16 million player option for the 2026 season. Bieber started the 2024 season strong before undergoing Tommy John surgery, and he is expected to return in the middle of 2025, Passion reports. Once he returns, Bieber will resume his duties of leading Cleveland's pitching rotation.

The Guardians went on to play well despite his absence. In fact, Cleveland reached the American League Championship Series. Although they were ultimately defeated by the New York Yankees in the series, the Guardians displayed potential. Cleveland's future is bright and Bieber's expected return in the middle of 2025 will help the pitching rotation.

Bieber looked like the Cy Young winner he once was to begin the '24 campaign. He did not surrender a run through 12 innings pitched, but it was later revealed that he would need the surgery.

When Shane Bieber is healthy, he is one of the best pitchers in the sport. He features a high strikeout ceiling to go along with the ability to work deep into games. In other words, Bieber is a true ace.

There were rumors about Bieber's departure in free agency. However, he is going to run it back with the Guardians in hopes of returning and pitching well. If Bieber performs well in the second half of 2025, perhaps he will consider opting out of his deal to test free agency.

If he is unable to pitch up to his standards, though, Bieber can opt into his contract and pitch in 2026 for $16 million. He is approaching 30 years old, however, so Bieber likely wants to land a long-term contract sooner rather than later.

With all of that being said, Guardians fans are surely excited to see their ace return to Cleveland.