After last season's disappointing finish, the 2025 Florida football team has much potential. It starts and ends with what the offense looks like with DJ Lagway under center. However, he is dealing with injuries as we get into the start of the season. More injuries are also piling across the team, with the latest coming from defensive lineman Caleb Banks.

The defense is also loaded with talent and can be a difference maker in an SEC that has loaded defenses across the board. According to Gators Online senior writer Zach Abolverdi at On3 Sports, Caleb Banks is dealing with a lower leg injury and is wearing a boot around practice. The injury surprised the media, but Gators Online clarified that the program does not think it's serious and has Banks listed as day-to-day.

Zach Abolverdi elaborated more about Banks: “Banks is day-to-day, and his injury is not serious, a program source said. After offseason foot surgery, he was out of spring camp but returned to action this fall. Banks is the latest player to miss time in a camp with a minor injury.”

Caleb Banks is the latest Florida player to suffer an injury during practice. Sophomore EDGE rusher LJ McCray and freshman wideout Dallas Wilson are both week-to-week with lower-body injuries. Then, redshirt sophomore receivers Eugene Wilson III and Aidan Mizell also missed a week of practice but have since returned after missing time and should be healthy as the season gets closer.

Banks emerged as a rotation player and a former three-star recruit during college. He had a solid season last year on the defensive line. He finished with 21 tackles, 10 solos, 4.5 sacks, and one forced fumble. He stood out, particularly against Ole Miss, when he earned SEC Co-Defensive Lineman of the Week.

Billy Napier is in a make-or-break season with Florida football. He has the talent around him to have a great year down in Gainesville, but they need to prove it on the field.

The Gators' injuries do not bode well for Billy Napier's job status this year, but it won't matter if they win. Billy Napier has recruited extremely well, but it's time for the on-field results to match his recruiting prowess.