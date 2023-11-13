Reporter Jon Morosi explained how the Triple Crown could influence Shohei Ohtani in his decision-making process this MLB free agency

Shohei Ohtani is thrusting the baseball world into what might be the most highly-anticipated MLB free agency period of all-time. These sweepstakes are by no means a free-for-all, but there will be multiple franchises motivated to wine and dine the Japanese superstar in the coming weeks, and possibly months. There could be one key factor that few are considering, however.

MLB Network insider Jon Morosi explained how Ohtani's pursuit of a Triple Crown in 2024 could help determine where he lands this offseason.

“Because this is the only year, we believe, that he is going to be entirely focused on hitting…this is probably his one and only chance to win a Triple Crown, offensively” Morosi said. “So, keep an eye of Shohei signing with the team where he's got the best chance to win and be in a lineup where winning a Triple Crown is possible.”

Do the Dodgers give Shohei Ohtani best chance at accomplishing his goal?

If this scenario is indeed occupying space in the 29-year-old's mind, then the Los Angeles Dodgers might be even bigger favorites than people already assume. Although their lineup already contains two MVP candidates in Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman, and another slugger in Max Muncy, Ohtani should have plenty of opportunities to rake in Dodger Blue.

Because Dave Roberts' lineup is so top-heavy, pitchers will be less inclined to pitch around Shohei Ohtani. He should also find himself batting with men on base more times than he ever has in his career. Despite missing the last month of the season, Ohtani still finished in the top five in home runs and also batted a personal best .304.

He underwent elbow surgery in September, which will prevent him from pitching in the 2024 campaign. To Jon Morosi's point, the 2021 American League MVP will be able to devote all his energy into being a full-time designated hitter. A singularly focused Shotime is downright terrifying.