Star reliever Josh Hader is reportedly looking to break records for closers in MLB free agency with his next contract.

Josh Hader wants to get paid! Okay, well, every free-agent wants to get paid, but Hader is reportedly seeking a record-breaking deal for a closer, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

Edwin Diaz previously signed a five-year, $102 million contract with the New York Mets. However, teams are expecting Hader to receive a more lucrative contract and set a new record for closers.

“Now I imagine that is still what he's looking at (Diaz's contract)… If you're Josh Hader, you can certainly make a case that you have been a better reliever than Edwin Diaz and you're competing in open market for a contract,” Rosenthal said on Foul Territory. “Diaz, it was right before free agency so he was still only talking with the Mets… If he's Josh Hader, he's thinking, ‘hey, I'm the best, man.'”

Hader is a talented closer to say the least. Edwin Diaz was coming off a tremendous season when he signed his deal with the Mets, so momentum was on his side. Hader, however, enjoyed a strong season of his own with the San Diego Padres in 2023. And Hader's MLB track record will also help to heighten his free agency market.

Is Josh Hader worth signing to a record-breaking contract?

Signing a five-time All-Star who is still just 29-years old to a contract with more than $102 million over five years may seem like an obvious “yes” to the question. For the most part, Hader has been consistent throughout his big league career, with the exception of his difficult 2022 season.

He bounced back in 2023 with San Diego, his first full season with the Padres, and turned in a sparkling 1.28 ERA while recording 33 saves.

Hader probably wants a contract that is at least five years long, possibly even six or more. At 29-years old, now is the time for him to sign a long-term contract which will add security as he enters his 30's.

Josh Hader makes sense for many teams. Even a ball club with a closer wouldn't mind signing Hader, as he would obviously strengthen the bullpen. But Hader, and this is only speculation, is likely looking to be a full-time closer wherever he signs.

The Los Angeles Dodgers could be a fit, but teams in the AL East searching for bullpen help such as the Baltimore Orioles, Boston Red Sox, and even New York Yankees make sense as well. I also think the Texas Rangers are a ball club to watch in the Hader sweepstakes.

It will be interesting to see if he gets the deal he wants in MLB free agency.