The Los Angeles Dodgers are clearly doing everything they can to build a World Series winning roster. LA already signed superstars Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto in MLB free agency, and traded for Tyler Glasnow and Manuel Margot from the Tampa Bay Rays. Now, the Dodgers are being linked to star free-agent reliever Josh Hader.

Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports that Hader has been “connected more” to LA than the Texas Rangers and Philadelphia Phillies, although Heyman noted that Texas and Philadelphia “make sense” as landing destinations for Hader.

Hader is a 29-year-old left-handed closer who's been one of the best relievers in the sport over the years. He most recently pitched for the San Diego Padres and turned in a tremendous 2023 season. Hader finished the year with a sparkling 1.28 ERA and 1.101 WHIP to go along with 33 saves and 85 strikeouts in 61 appearances.

Switching from San Diego to Los Angeles would obviously be an impactful decision. The Padres challenged the Dodgers in 2022 before struggling during the '23 campaign. Losing their superstar closer to the Dodgers would only increase LA's chances of winning the NL West once again.

But does Josh Hader make sense for the Dodgers?

Josh Hader's potential fit with Dodgers

Los Angeles hasn't been shy about spending money in MLB free agency. As long as they remain willing to dish out a lucrative amount of money moving forward, then Hader projects to be the perfect fit in LA.

Evan Phillips stepped into the closer's role in 2023. The Dodgers' bullpen features other key relievers such as Brusdar Graterol and Joe Kelly. LA would benefit from adding a trusted left-handed arm, however.

Would Josh Hader take over the closing role if he signs in Los Angeles? Possibly, but the Dodgers also could utilize him in an Andrew Miller-like role.

For those who may not remember, Miller, a two-time All-Star reliever, was traded from the New York Yankees to the Cleveland Indians (now Cleveland Guardians) in 2016. Cleveland already had Cody Allen as their closer, but Miller was arguably the best bullpen pitcher in the league that season.

Cleveland ended up using him in a versatile role, having him come in at crucial times during the game. He recorded a 1.55 ERA across 26 games with Cleveland in 2016, yet picked up only three saves. Despite the lack of saves, Miller was extremely impactful for a Cleveland team that fell one game short of winning the World Series.

Perhaps Hader could be used in a similar role. Or, Dave Roberts may turn to a closer-by-committee approach. If all else fails, Hader could simply become the Dodgers' full-time closer.

Regardless, Josh Hader makes a lot of sense for the Dodgers.