San Diego Padres outfielder Juan Soto is reportedly desperate to find out where he will be playing in the 2024 season.

It seems inevitable that the San Diego Padres will trade superstar outfielder Juan Soto this offseason, and courtesy of a long-time major leaguer, the 25-year-old outfielder wants this trade saga over with so he knows where he will be playing in 2024.

“He just wants this over with,” the source said, via Randy Miller of NJ.com. “He doesn't care where he goes. He knows the Padres aren't keeping him, so he wants them to trade him.”

That is an understandable perspective. 2024 is a big year for Juan Soto, as it is a contract year. He understandably wants to be ready to play wherever he ends up, so the earlier he knows, the better.

The New York Yankees and the Toronto Blue Jays have been mentioned as possible landing spots for Soto in a trade, and the outfielder reportedly has no preference regarding a destination.

“He'd be happy going there (to the Yankees),” the source said, via Miller. “But he'd be happy going to Toronto, too. He says he doesn't care where he plays. He just wants to know who he'll be playing for.”

The Winter Meetings are taking place this week, and with general managers able to negotiate in person, it will be interesting to see if Soto does get traded this week. That would give him plenty of time to get acclimated and ready to play for a new organization in 2024.

The Padres are said to be looking for MLB ready, or soon-to-be MLB ready pitching. The Yankees have MLB arms and pitching prospects close to debuting in the majors, so a deal could happen there. For the Blue Jays, it could come down to their willingness to offer pitching prospect Ricky Tiedemann, and someone like Alek Manoah could be included as well.

The Padres might have a deal this week, which would please Soto, who seems to be desperate to know where he will play in 2024.