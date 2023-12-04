Rumors are suggesting the Blue Jays are potentially using Alek Manoah as a trade piece in an attempt to land Padres' Juan Soto.

The MLB offseason is in full swing and trade rumors are running rampant. So much so, that it sounds like the Toronto Blue Jays might be willing to deal Alek Manoah away to the San Diego Padres for Juan Soto.

Nothing is official right now. However, the rumors claim that Manoah's name has been mentioned during trade negotiations, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post. It's not clear whether or not it's someone the Padres are asking for, or if the Blue Jays are the ones offering the former CY Young finalist.

“Alek Manoah’s name has come up in Juan Soto trade talks with the Padres. Could be a good change of scenery guy.”

The Blue Jays' superstar pitcher had a rough go this previous season. He basically fell off the face of the earth after coming in third place in the CY Young voting in 2022. Alek Manoah finished the 2023 season with a 3-9 record, a 5.87 ERA, and just 79 strikeouts. Toronto sent him down to the minors several times to help him get back on track.

Even so, potential is still through the roof for Manoah. It could have just been a fluke season for the young star. Additionally, several pitchers struggled with new pitching clock in place. So, with more time to practice and prepare, Alek Manoah has a strong chance to figure it out and be the superstar pitcher we all know he can be.

With that said, it'll be interesting if his name is actually being tossed around in the trade negotiations between the Blue Jays and the Padres. It's still early in the offseason. So, keep an eye on both Alek Manoah and Juan Soto moving forward. We could have some big moves come to fruition in the coming weeks.