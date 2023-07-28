This San Diego Padres season has been a total disaster given the star power on the roster and the massive investment made in the team. With the 2023 MLB trade deadline looming, the Padres have to make some tough decisions on some of that star power, including slugger Juan Soto. While a Soto trade is unlikely, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports San Diego is at least “listening” on a potential blockbuster involving the star.

The Padres are reportedly still hoping to buy, but it seems they might be willing to sell if they get the right offers. Ace Blake Snell and closer Josh Hader are in a similar boat as Soto, with trades unlikely but now not totally out of the question.

Padres' trade deadline dilemma

San Diego, of course, made big splashes last trade deadline by acquiring Soto and Hader, among others. The Padres made it to the NLCS, only to lose in five games to the Philadelphia Phillies. Expectations were high coming into the 2023 season with Fernando Tatis Jr. returning to the lineup, but things have not gone as planned.

San Diego is just 49-54 despite boasting a plus-51 run differential, which is the fourth-best mark in the National League. The Padres sit 10 games behind the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NL West and 6.5 games out of a Wild Card spot, with three other teams in front of them also chasing those final playoff spots.

GM A.J. Preller still might go for it just because they're so pot committed at this point, but perhaps he shifts gears if he thinks the situation is truly hopeless. Not many people would have predicted San Diego would be in this spot right now after the big trades made a year ago at this time, so this is quite the predicament.

Juan Soto's situation

Juan Soto isn't a free agent until after next season, and Heyman notes most contenders are looking for pitching. This complicates the possibility of trading Soto now.

While the New York Yankees are mentioned as a possible suitor, Heyman pegs them as going after smaller fish like Cody Bellinger or Randal Grichuk. The Yankees and Padres have reportedly not talked about a Soto trade, at least not yet.

If the Padres don't feel like there's a long-term future with Soto, a trade in the offseason or next trade deadline appears to be more likely. Still, never say never.