Published November 21, 2022

By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

The Kodai Senga free agent market is heating up. He’s already been linked to the Los Angeles Dodgers, Los Angeles Angels, and San Diego Padres. But a recent report paired him with a couple of AL East rivals. Jon Morosi reports that the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox have reached out to Senga’s representatives.

Kodai Senga is one of most interesting free agents this offseason. His ceiling is high and he is not attached to any draft pick compensation. He and Justin Verlander are two of the only available stars that would not require the loss of a draft pick.

The Yankees and Red Sox are both in the market for starting pitching. Boston’s starting rotation fell apart last year between underperformance and injuries. They would benefit by bolstering the rotation with a pitcher of Kodai Senga’s magnitude.

However, the Yankees could also use depth in their rotation. Gerrit Cole and Nestor Cortes make up a reliable duo at the top of New York’s pitching staff. But Luis Severino has dealt with injuries over the past couple of years, and the Yankees are facing questions towards the back of the rotation. Kodai Senga’s presence would help to alleviate some of the uncertainty surrounding the Yankees’ pitching.

In the end, Senga has already received no shortage of interest from all around the league. Teams will need to spend a large sum of money in order to land the Japanese superstar. It will be interesting to see where the 29-year old right-hander ends up.