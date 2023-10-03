Pete Alonso is expected to be mentioned in trade rumors during the offseason. He was linked to various teams prior to the 2023 trade deadline, but nothing came to fruition. One report suggested the Chicago Cubs want to trade for the New York Mets star. And a recent report stated that Alonso is interested in being dealt to Chicago, per Bleacher Nation.

“Today on Kap & J. Hood, @JesseRogersESPN said he believes the Cubs will be looking at big trades this offseason, and yes, Pete Alonso ‘is on the radar.' Importantly, according to Rogers, Alonso WANTS to come to the Cubs – which could mean an extension is more plausible,” Bleacher Nation reported on X (formerly Twitter).

Pete Alonso to the Cubs?

Rumors are swirling and the offseason isn't even here yet. Still, these stirrings will be worth keeping an eye on. Some people around the MLB world believe the Cubs want to re-sign Cody Bellinger and pair him with Pete Alonso. Chicago seemingly envisions the duo leading the lineup along with Dansby Swanson for years to come, assuming they could agree on an extension with Alonso following a potential trade.

This obviously is not guaranteed to happen. After all, Pete Alonso is still a member of the Mets as of this story's publication. Additionally, Cody Bellinger will receive plenty of interest in free agency following his productive 2023 campaign. Still, this will be something to monitor after the MLB playoffs come to an end.

Speaking of the playoffs, Chicago narrowly missed out on a postseason spot. The Cubs feature an intriguing roster though and should be able to make a run once again in 2024. Much of that will depend on how they approach the offseason though.