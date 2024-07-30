The 2024 MLB trade deadline has been a busy one with multiple teams making big moves ahead of the Tuesday deadline. One player who is still available as of Tuesday morning is Washington Nationals reliever Kyle Finnegan. The Nationals have been expected to be active in the sellers market with Finnegan's name drawing plenty of interest.

Finnegan has had a big year in DC, but he gave up five runs and five hits with a pair of home runs in just a third of an inning on Monday against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Corbin Carroll's two-run homer gave Arizona the walk-off victory and ended the Nationals' attempt at a victory.

Still, even despite that meltdown, Finnegan is expected to draw a lot of interest, per MLB insider Mark Feinsand.

‘All-Star Kyle Finnegan is considered to be among the best relievers available, even after giving up five runs on Monday. Finnegan is under control through 2025, and one exec said the Nationals are currently “asking the moon” for the right-hander.'

On the other hand, the Nationals are reportedly “asking the moon” for Finnegan in any trade, so it could make things difficult leading up to the deadline.

Kyle Finnegan is a hot commodity on the trade market

Despite his off performance on Monday, Finnegan's numbers are appealing to contending teams. He has a 3.48 ERA, 44 strikeouts, a 1.09 WHIP, and 28 saves. He is second in the majors in saves behind Ryan Helsley and Emmanuel Clase, both of whom have 33.

Finnegan's 2-5 record is a bit of a concern, but the 32-year-old is under control through 2025, so it would be a year and a half of services if a team were to acquire him.

Given all those factors, it is not surprising that he is drawing plenty of interest ahead of the 6 PM ET deadline, although the Nationals could hold him if they don't get the right asking price and try to trade him again this offseason.