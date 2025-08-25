Although the Los Angeles Dodgers (74-57) did not have a fun National League West road trip — split a four-game series with the Colorado Rockies (37-94) and losing two of three to the San Diego Padres — they return to Chavez Ravine tied for first place in the division. Better yet, the 2024 World Series champions will soon have more firepower and defensive versatility in their position player group, with Kike Hernandez, Hyeseong Kim, Max Muncy and Tommy Edman all working their way back to action.

Hernandez and Kim are playing rehab games in Triple-A Oklahoma City, so their returns appear imminent. But that means management may have to bid farewell to someone. One outfielder seems especially vulnerable.

“The pending returns of the injured players will jeopardize the roster spot of Michael Conforto, whom the Dodgers signed last offseason to a one-year, $17 million contract,” MLB Insider Ken Rosenthal writes for The Athletic. Manager Dave Roberts has been patient with the 2017 All-Star, but it is becoming harder to defend putting him in the lineup.

Dodgers continue to trust Michael Conforto

Conforto has nine home runs and 28 RBIs in 114 games and is batting .183 with a .314 slugging percentage and .606 OPS. He has not recorded a hit in his last seven games, amplifying the chatter to booming levels. A 42.9 hard-hit percentage and .293 on-base percentage, which is solid given how low his batting average is, does not compensate for the glaring offensive deficiencies.

And that is a shame. The 32-year-old is handling the massive struggles with grace and has publicly thanked Roberts for keeping faith, but he must know that his employment status is at serious risk. Apart from a strong start that included four doubles in five games and a productive July (slashed .273/.342/.485/.827), Conforto has been a liability. His -0.9 WAR tells a brutal story.

Ideally, the left-handed hitter will enjoy a revival against the incoming Cincinnati Reds this week, but it is hard to envision the Dodgers handing him a spot on the playoff roster. They may even deem it practical to cut ties now, considering the Padres are eye-to-eye with them in the NL West.

Michael Conforto is in sink-or-swim mode. Even if the end is already written, this veteran needs to show the other 29 teams that he still belongs in The Show.