Death and taxes may be the only permanent parts of existence, but the San Diego Padres being aggressive with AJ Preller at the helm is making its case for being the third inevitability of life. Even with the Padres languishing at fourth in the NL West (and 10th in the NL standings, having to leapfrog four teams just to make the postseason), Preller looks like he's not content with standing pat and watching as his team continues to fall off the playoff race.

Per Mark Feinsand of MLB.com, the Padres are “high” on Detroit Tigers starter Eduardo Rodriguez, whose name continues to be a “hot one” on the trade market with hours to go before the trade deadline passes. In fact, Feinsand wrote that the Padres “could” make a push to land the 30-year old southpaw starter.

The Tigers reportedly have set a huge asking price for Rodriguez, as he's in the middle of the best season of his professional career thus far. Through 15 starts (88.1 innings pitched), Rodriguez has put up a 2.95 ERA on 91 strikeouts against just 21 walks. Rodriguez's peripherals have also trended in the correct direction. He is currently putting up the best walk rate and home-run rate of his career.

However, the complicating factor behind any team's interest in Eduardo Rodriguez is his contract. Rodriguez may be under contract until the 2026 season, but he can opt out of his contract this coming offseason. Rodriguez can decide to leave the Tigers, test free agency, and leave three years and $49 million on the table.

Nevertheless, for a team desperate for any sort of upgrade with time being their sworn enemy in the quest to make the playoffs, Rodriguez looms as an enticing trade target. Still, it's fair to wonder whether it's the smartest decision for the Padres, a team that remains below .500, to push even further for the postseason given how steep of an uphill climb that task is given where they are.

It'll be interesting to see if the Padres pony up the prospect capital the Tigers have demanded for Rodriguez or another team swoops in for the 30-year old lefty's services.