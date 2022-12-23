By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

The San Diego Padres are looking to add a starting pitcher to their rotation. And that pitcher could be veteran Johnny Cueto, per Robert Murray.

“Sources: The Padres are among teams strongly in the mix for free-agent pitcher Johnny Cueto,” Murray wrote on Twitter.

Johnny Cueto is a well-respected veteran who’s drawn interest from a number of teams in MLB free agency. The Cincinnati Reds and Miami Marlins are amongst the teams Cueto has been linked to during the offseason.

Cueto was signed by the Chicago White Sox for depth purposes ahead of the 2022 campaign. However, he emerged as one of their most reliable options during the season. He ultimately finished the year with a respectable 3.35 ERA for the White Sox. Additionally, Johnny Cueto displayed leadership ability by calling out the team amid their forgettable performance.

“We can’t get comfortable,” Cueto said of the White Sox during the 2022 regular season. “We need to go out and play and play hard and show what we can do. We need to fight. We need to show the fire that we have – if we have any.”

Cueto has always been regarded as a fierce competitor. He’s someone teams believe can still impact a rotation. The Padres have a quality pitching staff led by Joe Musgrove and Yu Darvish. But they would benefit by adding at least one more starting pitcher, whether the addition comes in the form of a free agency signing or trade.

