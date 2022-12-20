By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

The Miami Marlins are reportedly staying in touch with free agent SP Johnny Cueto’s camp, per Jon Morosi. Morosi adds that Cueto could be a potential Pablo Lopez replacement if a trade were to come to fruition.

Cueto enjoyed a fine 2022 season in Chicago with the White Sox. The veteran right-hander was signed as rotational depth for a White Sox team with playoff aspirations. However, Chicago ultimately missed the postseason but Cueto excelled in the rotation. He posted a 3.35 ERA over 25 games for Chicago. Cueto added 102 strikeouts in 158.1 innings pitched.

The Marlins’ interest in Johnny Cueto is interesting. Miami is in the midst of a rebuild and reportedly trying to trade Pablo Lopez. However, a Lopez move would be in order to cash in on his value and acquire young talent. Cueto is a veteran who would not be a part of Miami’s long-term plan.

Johnny Cueto could still help the Marlins in multiple ways. If he pitches well and Miami struggles once again, Cueto could be a quality trade chip at the deadline. Additionally, his veteran leadership would be valuable for the Marlins’ young rotation.

Johnny Cueto has also been linked to the Houston Astros and Cincinnati Reds in MLB free agency. He will provide value wherever he ends up this offseason.

As for Lopez, there is a strong chance he will be traded in July ahead of the trade deadline if Miami doesn’t strike a deal prior to Opening Day.

We will continue to provide updates on Johnny Cueto and the Marlins in MLB free agency.