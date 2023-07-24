The San Diego Padres are one of the biggest question marks for the upcoming MLB Trade Deadline, because they have a ton of pieces that could be helpful to contenders if they do decide to sell, but they could keep things together in hopes of making a miracle playoff run, and we have an idea of where general manager AJ Preller stands as of right now.

As of right now, the expectation is that AJ Preller will retain pitchers Blake Snell and Josh Hader, according to ESPN.

This might be surprising to many, with the Padres currently sitting at 48-52 and 10 games out of first place in the National League West. They are six games out of the last wild card spot in the National League as well, so it will take a big run in the last two months or so to make it back to the playoffs.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Blake Snell would likely be one of the best starting pitchers on the trade market, and would be the best left-handed starter. Josh Hader would likely be the best relief pitcher on the trade market. Preller could recoup a lot of value at the deadline, even if he does not want to trade Juan Soto.

However, it is hard to imagine that Preller performs any half-measures, according to ESPN. Whether he is buying or selling, Preller will likely go all-in on that direction. The next week of games is huge for the Padres, and it could shape the names that are moved in the trade deadline next week.