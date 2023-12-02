Padres' potential offseason pitching options include Corbin Burnes and Seth Lugo, amid Juan Soto trade rumors

The San Diego Padres are a definite wild card in this year's MLB offseason. Their plans for the 2024 campaign are not completely clear as of now, but one thing is for certain. The organization will be active.

In fact, president of baseball operations AJ Preller is currently engaging in “intensifying” trade talks for star outfielder Juan Soto with the Toronto Blue Jays. Although the 25-year-old has been at the center of speculation for several weeks now, his potential departure would still thrust the league into a state of pandemonium.

The Padres have other objectives in mind as well, however, including beefing up their rotation.

“Underlined and bolded on that list is finding starting pitchers to slot behind Joe Musgrove and Yu Darvish. (Or slot right with that pair, if their interest in Brewers right-hander Corbin Burnes, the 2021 National League Cy Young winner, proves fruitful.),” The San Diego Union-Tribune's Kevin Acee reported. “The Padres could also re-sign Lugo, though that market is competitive and will likely require something like $13 to $15 million a year.”

Despite the seeming desire to be a bit more thrifty, Preller is still likely motivated to vie for a World Series championship. The Padres reached the National league Championship Series in 2022 and were actually impressive on paper during the disappointing 2023 campaign. If they can tweak some things, add a reliable arm like Burnes and retain the underrated Lugo, then 2024 might fall more in line with the roster's robust talent.

Blake Snell and Josh Hader could both be headed elsewhere in free agency, so AJ Preller must secure some alternatives fort his pitching staff. And Corbin Burnes is hardly a backup plan. San Diego is in for a wild winter.