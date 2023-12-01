The Milwaukee Brewers are reportedly beginning the process of discussing trades for ace Corbin Burnes as rumors continue to swirl

Corbin Burnes could be moved this offseason. The Milwaukee Brewers ace is set to enter free agency following the 2024 campaign and there does not seem to be extension talks happening between Burnes and the Brewers. Milwaukee has reportedly “engaged teams” on a possible Burnes trade, per Jeff Passan of ESPN.

The Brewers are rumored to be open to trading any of their players. Milwaukee may be considering a rebuild. The Los Angeles Dodgers have been mentioned as a potential landing destination for Burnes. However, many other teams in need of starting pitching will likely reach out to Milwaukee.

Burnes, an ace-caliber hurler, is expected to draw no shortage of interest.

Corbin Burnes' trade value

Burnes, 29, is a three-time All-Star who won the NL Cy Young in 2021. He's pitched in the big leagues since 2018 and with the exception of a forgettable 2019, Burnes has been reliable each season.

One especially important element Burnes bring to the table is durability. The shortened 2020 season aside, Burnes has pitched in at least 28 games in each of his seasons in the big leagues. In fact, he even led the league in starts in 2022.

Burnes' ability to work deep into games while still recording strikeouts is impressive. He also led the league in strikeouts during that 2022 campaign. But it was in 2021, his Cy Young season, that he led the league in ERA.

Any team that acquires Corbin Burnes will be receiving a superstar pitcher who can lead a rotation. The only downside to trading for him is that Burnes will be a free agent following 2024. That means there is a chance that the team will only have him on the roster for one season.

With that being said, a team that trades for Burnes would likely try to immediately discuss a contract extension. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for Burnes.

Based on the offseason reports so far, it would be surprising to see him in a Brewers uniform in 2024 spring training.