Unless the Los Angeles Angels go on a rapid tear up the standings, Shohei Ohtani's name will be in rumors all the way up until the MLB trade deadline. The San Diego Padres have coveted Ohtani since he arrived in the MLB and are willing to pay a pretty penny to acquire him.

The Angels are reportedly willing to listen to trade offers on Ohtani, via Jon Morosi of the MLB Network. However, many teams around the league believe a deal is ultimately unlikely. Regardless, if the Angels are serious about hearing teams out, the Padres would consider including top prospect Jackson Merrill, via Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

“The Padres' top prospect, High-A shortstop Jackson Merrill, probably should not get too comfortable, particularly if Ohtani becomes available,” Rosenthal wrote. “At this time of year, Preller is always on the prowl.”

Merrill currently ranks as both San Diego's best prospect and the 10th-best prospect in all of baseball, via MLB Pipeline. He has spent the year playing at the A level, hitting .280 with 10 home runs, 33 RBI and 10 stolen bases.

The Angels wouldn't trade Shohei Ohtani without getting a king's ransom in return. At the All-Star break, Ohtani is hitting .302 with 32 home runs, 71 RBI and 11 stolen bases. He also holds a 7-4 record with a 3.32 ERA and a 132/43 K/BB ratio on the mound.

Jackson Merrill would certainly be on Los Angeles' wish list in any Ohtani trade. If San Diego thinks the top prospect could get the job done, GM AJ Preller seems willing to take the risk.