The San Diego Padres find themselves in a curious predicament nearing the 2023 MLB Trade Deadline. The friars are currently fourth in the NL West at 43-47, which is not where they expected or wanted to be by the second half of the season. Coincidently, neither are their neighbors up north in the Los Angeles Angels, who hold the most valuable, and possibly tradeable, commodity in all the league in Shohei Ohtani.

The Padres have left a lot out on the field so far this season, all the while not living up to the lofty expectations that they started with entering the year. They've struggled in about every possible way, most notably though in their star-studded lineup of heavy-hitting sluggers not producing like they should. However, they are starting to show a bit of a turnaround by having their best month to date, going 6-2 in July.

But as heavy as this team is, they're bound to be greedy, and will certainly not be opposed to spending any (more) money or offering any of their farm system as trade capital to enhance their roster. The Padres want to win and win now. Would having the best player on the planet in Shohei Ohtani help them achieve that?

Would the Padres trade for Shohei Ohtani?

Shohei Ohtani's unique talents as both a pitcher and an outfielder make him a rare and invaluable asset in today's game, where teams are literally seething for his services. His incredible offensive prowess, coupled with his dominant pitching performances, earned him the 2021 AL MVP title and established him as a true force in Major League Baseball. With Ohtani, the Padres would add a game-changer who could single-handedly impact the outcome of a game with his bat and his arm.

Reports suggested earlier this year that the Padres would plan to be “all in” for Ohtani next winter when he becomes a free agent. But who's stopping them now?

Their interest comes as no surprise, considering the franchise's recent history of aggressive roster moves, such as acquiring Juan Soto and signing Xander Bogaerts. It is evident that the Padres' front office understands the importance of acquiring top-tier talent to build a championship-caliber team. Now they just have to show the results on the field. With a recent resurgence before the All-Star break, putting them at 8.5 games back of first in the NL West, the team could use a bit of a boost. Insert Ohtani?

The Padres are certainly not alone in their pursuit of Ohtani. Their bitter rivals, the Los Angeles Dodgers, have also been rumored to have their sights set on the multi-talented superstar. This is all assuming, of course. that Ohtani will even be put on the Los Angeles Angels trade block.

A potential trade for Ohtani, however, would require the Padres to part ways with some of their highly regarded prospects, as the Angels would undoubtedly seek a substantial value in return.

Here's who they could potentially part ways with to make the trade for Ohtani:

Robby Snelling (LHP)

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Snelling, a 19-year-old high school pitcher, has caught the Padres' attention with his promising left-handed arm. Although high school pitchers often carry an element of risk in prospect rankings, the Padres see potential in Snelling. The Padres were willing to invest $3 million to entice him to forgo his commitment to ASU. With a low 90s fastball and a wicked curveball, Snelling showcases intriguing pitching tools. However, his changeup requires significant development. While Snelling may need time to mature, he represents a long-term prospect with the potential to become an impactful pitcher.

Dylan Lesko (RHP)

Lesko, a 19-year-old college pitcher, was drafted 15th overall by the Padres in 2022. Despite undergoing Tommy John surgery, Lesko's potential remains high. His plus fastball and incredible potential on his changeup make him an intriguing prospect. However, his success will hinge on command, which adds an element of risk to the trade. While Lesko may not contribute immediately, he represents a high-upside gamble for the Angels.

Samuel Zavala (OF)

Zavala, an 18-year-old outfielder currently playing in Single-A, showcases great barrel control, particularly considering his age and level of play. His impressive 13.5% walk rate and early display of power with seven home runs in 32 Single-A games make him an intriguing prospect. While he lacks a standout tool, his well-rounded profile suggests he can make it to the big leagues. Zavala may not offer elite power or speed, but he could provide valuable contributions as he progresses through the ranks.

Eguy Rosario (Utility IF/OF)

Rosario, a 23-year-old utility player who made his debut in 2022, brings versatility and a well-rounded skill set to the trade. With experience playing multiple positions and showing progress throughout his ascent to the majors, Rosario has the potential to develop further. Although he may not have a high ceiling, his positional flexibility, combined with his power/speed potential, makes him a valuable asset for fantasy purposes. He's also coming off a broken ankle injury.

Luis Campusano (C)

Campusano, a former top-prospect with the Padres, is just coming off thumb surgery that kept him out for a significant time this season and is currently down in Triple-A rehabbing. Campusano's inclusion in a trade would offer the Angels a promising young catcher, who might need a change of scenery. With his offensive prowess and ability to handle a pitching staff, Campusano could become an integral part of the Angels' future plans behind the plate.

The Padres want the present, the Angels need the future

It's been well-documented by now that the Angels have a lot of needs and desperately need to rebuild their farm system. Well, this massive trade with the Padres would certainly do it. It's certainly a massive portion of some of the Padres farm system, but that's exactly what a trade for Ohtani is more than likely going to cost anybody. There's no one like Ohtani or his trade value.