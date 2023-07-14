Where in the world with Shohei Ohtani end up after the MLB trade deadline? This is the question many fans are asking. The Los Angeles Angels are reportedly considering trading the superstar two-way phenom. And while these rumors have fluctuated over the last couple of days, recent reports suggest that a trade could be imminent. The latest report says that the Angels are considering trade calls for Shohei Ohtani. However, that does NOT necessarily mean that a trade is sure to happen, per Jon Morosi's Threads post.

“As I reported on @mlb Network this morning, sources tell me the Angels front office will consider incoming trade inquiries for Shohei Ohtani. The club is not ruling out the possibility of a deadline deal, even though the standard to move Ohtani is extraordinarily high. The team’s performance over the upcoming homestand will be a big consideration in the Angels’ ultimate course. At this point, many in the industry still view a trade as unlikely. @mlbnetworkradio @foxsportsradio @mlbpipeline ”

As Morosi mentions, the Angels' final homestand before the trade deadline will dictate their midseason moves, including a Shohei Ohtani trade. There was a point during the season where the Angels were comfortably in the playoff picture. Since then, though, Los Angeles has been freefalling out of the playoff picture. They now sit a game below .500, the playoffs all but a dream for them.

If the Angels continue their skid, they might be better off trading Shohei Ohtani for whatever king's ransom they might get. Los Angeles' poor roster construction continues to be their own worst enemy. They are unable to provide Ohtani and Mike Trout with the proper support they need to succeed. If they are able to make it out of this homestand against the Astros, the Yankees, and the Pirates, though… maybe this partnership still has a chance of surviving.