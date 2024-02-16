The Padres are reportedly looking to solve their outfield problems with a trade for this cost-controlled Red Sox youngster.

The San Diego Padres looked to cut costs at the beginning of the offseason, and to that end, they decided to trade away star outfielder Juan Soto, who is in the final year of team control. In the same deal, they also gave up Trent Grisham, creating two voids in the outfield. At present, the Padres are slated to start Jurickson Profar at left field, while Jose Azocar, he of the 102 career plate appearances at the MLB level, is currently atop their depth chart at center field.

Thus, with the beginning of Spring Training right on the horizon, it's not a surprise that, according to the rumor mill, the Padres are in search of some cost-controlled talent in the outfield. According to Dennis Lin of The Athletic, the Padres have reportedly set their sights on Boston Red Sox centerfielder Jarren Duran as a potential trade target.

Duran hasn't been in the big leagues for long, but in 2023, he was a solid piece for a Red Sox team. He put up an impressive slash line of .295/.346/.482 last season, which was good for an OPS+ of 121 (measurement of how strong his batting output is relative to league average), while showcasing some solid output on the basepaths as well.

Jarren Duran, however, barely has more than a year of service time, so prying him away from the Red Sox via trade won't be easy at all for the Padres. Nonetheless, according to Lin's report, the Padres have another target in mind — Milwaukee Brewers right fielder Sal Frelick.

Frelick, however, may end up commanding more in a trade for the Padres. The Brewers outfielder is only 23 years old, and he already put up a 1.4 WAR in only 223 plate appearances. These are the kinds of players the Brewers tend to keep, especially when they aren't in a big market as well.

At the end of the day, the Padres have plenty of options, especially with Fernando Tatis Jr. set to play right field on a full-time basis in 2024. San Diego could end up pursuing Michael A. Taylor and Adam Duvall to help fill their outfield void, per Lin, so it'll be interesting to see what move AJ Preller has up his sleeve with the start of Spring Training beckoning.