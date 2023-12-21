Even after trading Juan Soto to the Yankees, the Padres don't have much money to spend in free agency.

The San Diego Padres are fresh off of clear Juan Soto's contract off their books with his trade to the New York Yankees. But even with some salary relief, the Padres aren't in a position to be big spenders in free agency.

San Diego is said to only have $20-$25 million to spend in free agency, via Bob Nightengale of USA Today, h/t Borna Nazari. The Padres have put both Jake Cronenworth and Ha-Seong Kim on the trade block.

Even after trading Soto, the Padres still have 12th-highest payroll in baseball at almost $143 million. Trading either Cronenworth or Kim would be a way for San Diego to further alleviate their financial troubles. Still, while they're on the block, there isn't a necessary urge to make a deal, via a Nightengale.

With or without Cronenworth and Kim on the roster, the Padres won't have much more to work with for the remainder of the offseason. They already have signed a new closer in Yuki Matsui. However, the Padres have many more holes to fill than just closer; especially after losing Juan Soto.

San Diego has a top heavy roster in terms of contracts. Four players are making more than $15 million in 2024 while six are worth 10+. Overall, eight players will make at least $7 million this upcoming season.

Of course, if the Padres want to be successful, they'll need strong campaigns from Xander Boegarts, Joe Musgrave and Manny Machado; their three highest-paid players next season. But it'll be hard for San Diego to add much talent around them with just $20-$25 million to spend.