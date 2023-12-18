The Rangers will be without Max Scherzer until the summer which makes an arm like Jordan Montgomery that much more valuable.

The Texas Rangers have been relatively quiet so far this offseason after winning the franchise's first World Series. That could change soon after the news that Max Scherzer had surgery on a herniated disc that will keep him out until at least June.

There has already been reported mutual interest between the Rangers and Jordan Montgomery and the Scherzer news only added to the reunion's intrigue.

Per Bob Nightengale:

“Now that the Texas Rangers will be without ace Max Scherzer for at least a half-season after undergoing back surgery, they are expected to be more aggressive in their pursuit of free-agent starter Jordan Montgomery, who would love to return to Texas.”

Montgomery had his best season as a pro in 2023 and helped the Rangers win a championship with multiple spectacular outings in the postseason. His 2.90 ERA was the lowest among Texas' four playoff starters and his seven shutout innings in Game 1 of the Wild Card Series jumpstarted the Rangers' playoff run.

Once a Ranger, always a Ranger?

Montgomery, who turns 31 on Dec. 27, picked a great time to have a breakout season as he hit MLB free agency at the top of his game. He is expected to get a contract in the range of $140 million and the Rangers haven’t been shy in shelling out that sort of money.

Texas already made an addition to the rotation, signing Tyler Mahle to a two-year deal. The Rangers love depth though and if Montgomery is interested in coming back then why wouldn’t Texas make it happen?

The Rangers may be hoping that Jordan Montgomery takes a hometown discount, but the crafty left-hander shouldn’t budge too much. He's earned his money and the Rangers of all teams should be willing to give it to him.